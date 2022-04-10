Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 78.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BIDU. UBS Group upped their target price on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. China Renaissance Securities upped their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.28.

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,537,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921,391. Baidu has a 12-month low of $102.18 and a 12-month high of $224.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,024,000. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at about $247,126,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at about $171,421,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 100.7% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,584 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 42.9% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,424,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $372,837,000 after purchasing an additional 728,508 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

