B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) vs. Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Critical Survey

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) and Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.6% of B2Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares B2Gold and Idaho Strategic Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B2Gold $1.76 billion 2.79 $420.07 million $0.40 11.63 Idaho Strategic Resources $5.68 million 17.19 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

B2Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Idaho Strategic Resources.

Volatility and Risk

B2Gold has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Idaho Strategic Resources has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for B2Gold and Idaho Strategic Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B2Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Idaho Strategic Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

B2Gold currently has a consensus price target of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 98.92%. Given B2Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe B2Gold is more favorable than Idaho Strategic Resources.

Profitability

This table compares B2Gold and Idaho Strategic Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B2Gold 23.84% 13.69% 11.27% Idaho Strategic Resources -31.71% -21.53% -14.93%

Summary

B2Gold beats Idaho Strategic Resources on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B2Gold (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Uzbekistan, and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Idaho Strategic Resources (Get Rating)

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho. The company was formerly known as New Jersey Mining Company. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

