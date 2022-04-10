Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AYRWF. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ayr Wellness currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.55.

AYRWF stock opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. Ayr Wellness has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $111.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.55 million. Research analysts predict that Ayr Wellness will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

