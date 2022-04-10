Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,363.22

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,363.22 ($17.88) and traded as low as GBX 1,147 ($15.04). Avon Protection shares last traded at GBX 1,182 ($15.50), with a volume of 173,625 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,120 ($14.69) target price on shares of Avon Protection in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £359.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,208.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,360.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In other Avon Protection news, insider Bruce Thompson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,009 ($13.23) per share, for a total transaction of £50,450 ($66,163.93). Insiders purchased 5,026 shares of company stock worth $5,074,744 over the last quarter.

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

