Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Trading 22.6% Higher

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 22.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.27. 1,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12.
Avance Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVACF)
