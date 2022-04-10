Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Trading 22.6% Higher

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 22.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.27. 1,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12.

Get Avance Gas alerts:

Avance Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVACF)

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of August 19, 2021, it owned and operated through a fleet of thirteen very large gas carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avance Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avance Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.