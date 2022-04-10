AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,003,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,925 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $253,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,789,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,867,000 after acquiring an additional 52,216 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 9.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,034,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,974,000 after acquiring an additional 173,218 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,431,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 965,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 636,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,601,000 after acquiring an additional 64,973 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.44.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.61. The stock had a trading volume of 726,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.85 and a 1-year high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.46%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

