Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) and Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Head-To-Head Review

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) and Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Avalara alerts:

This table compares Avalara and Benefitfocus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalara -17.92% -9.53% -4.70% Benefitfocus -12.23% N/A -3.16%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Avalara and Benefitfocus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalara 0 0 14 0 3.00 Benefitfocus 1 1 1 0 2.00

Avalara currently has a consensus target price of $161.77, suggesting a potential upside of 72.06%. Benefitfocus has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.76%. Given Avalara’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Avalara is more favorable than Benefitfocus.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Avalara shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Benefitfocus shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Avalara shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Benefitfocus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avalara and Benefitfocus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalara $698.98 million 11.77 -$125.23 million ($1.45) -64.84 Benefitfocus $263.10 million 1.54 -$32.17 million ($1.16) -10.45

Benefitfocus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avalara. Avalara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Benefitfocus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Avalara has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benefitfocus has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Benefitfocus beats Avalara on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avalara (Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Compliance Cloud Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and back filing services, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, reverse audits, audit defense, and specialized tax research. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Benefitfocus (Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits. The company's products for health plans include Enrollment that provides platform for carriers to automate enrollment across all segments of their commercial group business; Billing & Payments, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between health plan and employer systems; and Quoting that gives health plans and brokers tools to organize and proactively manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for multiple products. Its products for brokers consist of Health Insights that support strategic decisions for their clients with on-demand health plan analytics; Benefit Catalog, which allows brokers to offer products to their clients; and benefit catalog consultative support for brokers through benefit advisors. The company also provides implementation services to its customers in order to help ensure seamless deployment and effective utilization of its solutions; and employers with expanded support services. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.