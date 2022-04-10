Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 256 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000.

IWP traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.79. The company had a trading volume of 713,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,810. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.97 and a 52 week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

