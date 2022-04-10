Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 60,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 36,363 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,228,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,025 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 23,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $89.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,593,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,419. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.65. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $109.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

