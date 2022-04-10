Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys 1,106 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,425,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,367 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,327,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,627,000 after purchasing an additional 442,701 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 68.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,964,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $191,638,000.

NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.79. 2,969,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,175,261. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.45.

