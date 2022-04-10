ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Get ATN International alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BWS Financial decreased their target price on shares of ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATN International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of ATNI opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.53 million, a P/E ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.44. ATN International has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $51.51.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $187.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.06 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after buying an additional 23,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.