Atlas Protocol Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $806,758.66 and approximately $135,696.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

