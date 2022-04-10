Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

ATKR stock opened at $89.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.36. Atkore has a 52-week low of $65.80 and a 52-week high of $119.96.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $1,834,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,752 shares of company stock worth $2,272,423. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in Atkore by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,335,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,428,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,224,000 after acquiring an additional 468,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore (Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

