AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 147,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,577,310 shares.The stock last traded at $71.18 and had previously closed at $71.01.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

About AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.