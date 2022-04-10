AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 147,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,577,310 shares.The stock last traded at $71.18 and had previously closed at $71.01.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)
