AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at £110 by Credit Suisse Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) received a £110 ($144.26) target price from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($137.70) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($157.38) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a £105 ($137.70) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($131.15) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £101.52 ($133.13).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

LON:AZN opened at £109.30 ($143.34) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,146 ($93.72) and a fifty-two week high of £110 ($144.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £169.36 billion and a PE ratio of 1,821.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9,260.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,881.45.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.