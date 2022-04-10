Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 20,120 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,120 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Ciena by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 21.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 2.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $58.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CIEN. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $141,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,202 shares of company stock worth $1,620,091. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

