Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $338.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $328.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.88. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $276.88 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $214.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

