Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.51 Million Stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84,325 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.22% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,412,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,441,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the third quarter worth $7,094,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 36.1% during the third quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,040,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 276,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the third quarter valued at $2,149,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HMHC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 27,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $566,284.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James P. Oneill sold 6,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $130,415.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,838 shares of company stock worth $1,063,023 over the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.13. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.18.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $178.81 million for the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 20.33%.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning technology company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. It offers education programs in disciplines including reading, literature, math, science, and social studies; and extensions, such as supplemental and intervention solutions, professional services, professional resources, and educational services for teachers under the Heinemann brand.

