Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.12 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $81,056,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after buying an additional 527,204 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7,256.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 254,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,511,000 after buying an additional 250,642 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 512.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,304,000 after buying an additional 106,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SJM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.77.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $138.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.71. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

