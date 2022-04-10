Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 240.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 634,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 448,527 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 66.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 16.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter worth $118,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 99.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

MRC stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.07 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

MRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

