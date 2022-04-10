Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 2,867 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 24.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at $204,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 349.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 17,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DIN opened at $71.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.96. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.38 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.90.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

