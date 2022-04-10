Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Given New C$1.40 Price Target at Desjardins

Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$1.75 to C$1.40 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Ascot Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. CIBC initiated coverage on Ascot Resources in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Ascot Resources stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33.

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

