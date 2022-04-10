ARMOR (ARMOR) Hits Market Cap of $6.53 Million

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 9th. ARMOR has a total market cap of $6.53 million and $53,125.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0372 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ARMOR has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00046158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.58 or 0.07612734 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,621.53 or 0.99756641 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.