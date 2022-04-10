Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 472.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 573,445 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 473,289 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.37% of Archrock worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Archrock by 1.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,103,256 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the third quarter worth $87,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,045,188 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,123,000 after acquiring an additional 24,129 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archrock by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 31,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archrock by 3,544.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 645,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 1.88. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Archrock had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 5.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 305.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archrock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

