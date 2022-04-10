Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.25. 4,717,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,496,484. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $96.03. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

