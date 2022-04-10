Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) will announce $19.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $20.90 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported sales of $18.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year sales of $87.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.99 billion to $90.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $85.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $72.76 billion to $92.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on ADM. Argus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 953,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,060,000 after purchasing an additional 535,074 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

ADM traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $95.25. 4,717,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,496,484. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $96.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.63. The company has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

