ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) will announce $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. ArcBest reported sales of $829.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year sales of $5.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCB. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

In related news, Director Michael P. Hogan purchased 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 109,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after buying an additional 51,020 shares during the last quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 17,634 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,152,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,679,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

ARCB traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.19. 779,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.60. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.01%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

