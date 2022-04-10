Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) to announce ($0.53) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Aravive reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Aravive had a negative net margin of 526.08% and a negative return on equity of 68.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on ARAV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aravive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of ARAV stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.80. 61,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,182. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.57. Aravive has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aravive by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aravive by 606.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 158,101 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aravive by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aravive by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 54,138 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aravive by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 54,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

