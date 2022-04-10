Aragon Court (ANJ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $67,956.00

Aragon Court (ANJ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Aragon Court coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000564 BTC on major exchanges. Aragon Court has a total market capitalization of $31.37 million and approximately $67,956.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aragon Court has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aragon Court

Aragon Court (CRYPTO:ANJ) is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Buying and Selling Aragon Court

