Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aqua Metals to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of AQMS stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. Aqua Metals has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $84.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aqua Metals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 100,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $141,853.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Aqua Metals by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 19,823 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

