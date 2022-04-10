APYSwap Tops One Day Volume of $52,119.00 (APYS)

APYSwap (APYS) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 10th. APYSwap has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $52,119.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, APYSwap has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0562 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00045852 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.66 or 0.07537706 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,592.91 or 0.99747228 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

