Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptinyx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.80.

Shares of APTX opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $93.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.09. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 20.18, a quick ratio of 20.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptinyx news, Director Joan W. Miller purchased 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,091.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 205,553 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 243,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 88,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

