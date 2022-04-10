Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.54) and the highest is ($0.93). Aptevo Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.74) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to ($3.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.20) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.03. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 231.51% and a negative return on equity of 357.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APVO. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,729,000. Towercrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,261,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

