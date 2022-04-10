Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,922 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.96. 6,406,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,887,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.39 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.96.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.