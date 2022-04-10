Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,391 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 6.6% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,994,000. Holland Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,617,000. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Apple by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 58,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $170.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

