Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Apollo Investment has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $842.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.19.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 57.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.03%.

Apollo Investment announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 40,818 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 14,959 shares during the period. 35.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Investment (Get Rating)

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (ÂBDCÂ) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the Â1940 ActÂ) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.