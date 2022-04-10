Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.11.

NYSE APO opened at $57.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $46.33 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.99 and a 200-day moving average of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.53%.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,304,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,773,000 after buying an additional 1,725,787 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,080,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,820,000 after buying an additional 109,087 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,489,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,975,000 after buying an additional 745,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,368,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,675,000 after buying an additional 1,433,392 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,956,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,241,000 after buying an additional 704,373 shares during the period.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

