Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,256 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,285,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 890,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,610,000 after acquiring an additional 221,010 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,265,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,548,000 after acquiring an additional 184,697 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,397,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 122,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $43.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 396.49 and a beta of 1.15. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.02 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 800.07%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on APOG. Craig Hallum cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.