Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) to report $12.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.13 million and the highest is $13.70 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $103.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.93 million to $152.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $273.23 million, with estimates ranging from $158.38 million to $481.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

In other news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $199,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $49,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,774 shares of company stock worth $1,611,880 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,636,000 after buying an additional 836,700 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,560,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,267,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,117,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,255.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 650,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 602,591 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.26. 1,021,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average is $42.09.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.