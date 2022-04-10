ApeCoin (APE) Price Down 13.3% This Week

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, ApeCoin has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One ApeCoin coin can now be purchased for $10.95 or 0.00025673 BTC on exchanges. ApeCoin has a market cap of $3.04 billion and $179.44 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ApeCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00046001 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,245.17 or 0.07608502 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,736.72 or 1.00198891 BTC.

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,500,000 coins. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev . ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ApeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.