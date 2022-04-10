Anyswap Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $282,542.00 (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Anyswap has a total market cap of $244.94 million and $282,542.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for about $13.14 or 0.00031182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Anyswap

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

