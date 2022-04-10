Anthony Molloy Sells 22,500 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $1,719,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PCRX opened at $81.64 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $82.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PCRX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,557,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 115,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 24,315 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,283,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacira BioSciences (Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.