Anglo American (LON:AAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $4,144.00

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,144 ($54.35) and last traded at GBX 4,142.50 ($54.33), with a volume of 1453464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,978 ($52.17).

AAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,150 ($41.31) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($49.84) to GBX 4,300 ($56.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($53.77) to GBX 4,300 ($56.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.08) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,627.50 ($47.57).

The company has a market capitalization of £55.78 billion and a PE ratio of 7.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,743.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,209.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In other news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.40), for a total value of £2,394,509 ($3,140,339.67).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

