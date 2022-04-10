Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Shares Down 13.7%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 13.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.39 and last traded at $43.39. 151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.28.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78.

Andritz Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADRZF)

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

