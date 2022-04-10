Analyzing Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) & Nexgel (NASDAQ:NXGL)

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) and Nexgel (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.4% of Accuray shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Accuray shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Accuray and Nexgel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray $396.29 million 0.74 -$6.31 million ($0.13) -24.46 Nexgel $1.55 million 6.68 N/A N/A N/A

Nexgel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accuray.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Accuray and Nexgel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nexgel 0 0 1 0 3.00

Accuray currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 135.85%. Nexgel has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 222.58%. Given Nexgel’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nexgel is more favorable than Accuray.

Profitability

This table compares Accuray and Nexgel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray -2.82% -3.98% -0.51% Nexgel N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nexgel beats Accuray on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accuray (Get Rating)

Accuray Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells radiotherapy systems for alternative cancer treatments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney. The company also provides the TomoTherapy System, including the Radixact System, which consists of an integrated radiation therapy system designed for the treatment of a range of cancer types. In addition, it offers post-contract customer support, installation, training, and other professional services. The company primarily markets its products directly to customers, including hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities through its sales organization, as well as to customers through sales agents and group purchasing organizations in the United States; and to customers directly and through distributors and sales agents internationally. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Nexgel (Get Rating)

NexGel Inc. is a provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications. The company developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels. NexGel Inc. is based in Langhorne, Pa.

