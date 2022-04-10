Analysts Set Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) Price Target at €2.77

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €2.77 ($3.04).

O2D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.86) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.32 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.96) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.08) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

ETR O2D opened at €2.68 ($2.95) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.34. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of €2.20 ($2.42) and a 1 year high of €2.70 ($2.96). The business’s fifty day moving average is €2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

