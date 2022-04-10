Analysts Set Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Target Price at $15.21

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.21.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SFIX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 37,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $663,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 437,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,239,674 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 40.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFIX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. 3,004,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,388. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $69.20. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.81.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stitch Fix (Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

