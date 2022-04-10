Analysts Set Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Target Price at $24.94

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of RRC opened at $32.60 on Thursday. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,208,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $185,761,000 after acquiring an additional 313,811 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209,030 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,968,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,754,000 after purchasing an additional 33,119 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,282,000 after purchasing an additional 149,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 499.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,788 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

