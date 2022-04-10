Analysts Set MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) PT at €55.14

Shares of MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €55.14 ($60.60).

MOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €36.00 ($39.56) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MOR stock traded down €0.50 ($0.55) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €25.67 ($28.21). 164,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.04, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.98. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of €20.76 ($22.81) and a 1-year high of €80.14 ($88.07). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €32.18. The company has a market cap of $876.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.