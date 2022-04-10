Analysts Set MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Target Price at $19.67

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several research firms have commented on MFA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the third quarter valued at about $10,246,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 27.0% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 17,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 167.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 308,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 192,825 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 73.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,981,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,365 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 278.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 816,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 600,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,941. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.63. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million. MFA Financial had a net margin of 95.85% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MFA Financial will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.69%.

MFA Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.